SADORUS — Pamela J. Hillard, 73, of Sadorus passed away Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, at Champaign Urbana Nursing and Rehabilitation in Savoy.
Pam was born April 20, 1947, in Urbana to Murray and Dale Pryor. She married Alex Hillard on April 24, 1965, also in Urbana. She was preceded in death by her parents, one brother, two sisters and her husband, Alex.
She is survived by her son, Steve (Tina) Hillard of Sadorus; her granddaughters, Stephanie (Damon) Peratt of Tolono and Shelby (James Cardoni) Hillard of Monticello; two great-grandsons; her brother, Butch Pryor of Tennessee; and several nieces and nephews.
Pam worked at Prairie Farms Dairy for many years before working at Dave’s Truck and Auto, then the Dead Horse Lounge in Tolono, where she gained many lifelong friends.
She loved her family very much and always loved watching her son, Steve, dirt-track race. She loved the St. Louis Cardinals, Illini Basketball and Dale Earnhardt Jr.
She will be remembered as a feisty and loving wife, mother and grandmother.
Memorial Services will be held at a later date.
If you would like to donate for funeral funds, please contact Steve or Tina Hillard.
Condolences made be offered at freesefh.com.