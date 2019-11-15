SAVOY — Pamela McCaw Hoffman, 77, of Savoy went to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, after losing her battle with Parkinson's disease.
She was born May 9, 1942, in Kokomo, Ind. She graduated from Hillsboro High School and the University of Illinois.
Pam was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. Pam had a great gift for design, presentation and hospitality. She combined those gifts during her years at Carle Foundation Hospital as Director of Volunteer Services. Pam spearheaded the Carle Auxiliary Guest House from conception to completion, a huge blessing to those it has served and continues to serve. She loved adding unique items to the hospital gift shop and encouraged her buying team to "choose items that make you smile."
She was a member of First Christian Church in Champaign.
Pam will be remembered by many as the supreme hostess, serving her guests delightful lunches, teas, and parties — always exquisitely decorated with a clever theme.
Pam will remain forever in the hearts of her family who cherished her deeply. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 25 years, John L. Hoffman. She is survived by her sons, J.P. Patterson (Katherine) of Broomfield, Colo., and children Megan and Jacob, and Jason Patterson (Ronda) of Peoria and children Justin Metz (Lexi), Heather McGarry (Dan) and Rachael McGarrah; her two sisters, Marjorie Eichhorn of Estero, Fla., and Eleanor Mack of Springfield; Suzanne Maginn (Randy) of Columbus, Ohio, and daughter Ryann; Patty Knight (Chuck) of Woodbury, Minn., and children Rachel, Rebecca, Patrick and Christopher; Alan Hoffman (LeeAnn) of Naperville and children Laura and Collin; Paul Hoffman (Kristi Trimble) of Champaign and children, Eric, Alex and Lexi; and her devoted caregiver and friend, Shelley Williams.
Not only was she an avid Illini fan, Pam also loved a challenge and spent some of each day tackling jigsaw puzzles, playing board games or thinking of new ways to surprise and delight her family and friends. She also spent much of her time growing in God’s word through her weekly Bible study, the Stephen Ministry, and supporting others as she saw a need.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, and a Celebration of Life service will take place at 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, both at Morgan Memorial Home, 1304 Regency Drive West, Savoy (morganmemorialhome.com).
Memorials may be made to the Carle Hospital Auxiliary Guest House.