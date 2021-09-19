GEORGETOWN — Pamela Anne Edmond (Lawrence), 71, of Georgetown passed away Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, in Danville.
Pamela was born Aug. 13, 1950, in St. Louis, the daughter of Mr. Roy E. Edmond and Mrs. Mabel (Dee) M. Arnold (Edmond) of Danville. They preceded her in death.
She is survived by two daughters, Kim Harris of Danville and Veronica; one son, Matt; three nieces, Lisa (Lovell) Delva of Georgetown, David Gonzales of Hoopeston, Pat (Powell) Whitaker and Charlene (Lovell) Meeker of Tennessee; one nephew, Tom Powell of Georgetown; two great-nephews, Andy Williamson of Ridge Farm and Franklin Bell of Georgetown; three grandchildren; two neices, Ashley Proctor of Georgetown and Faith Bell of Tennessee; many other great-neices and -nephews; and close friends Missy Lovell of Westville, Kerri Fitzsimmons of Georgetown and Debbie Rigsby of Tennessee.
She loved dancing, arts and crafts, and bingo, and also loved being around family and friends.
Per her wishes, cremation rites have been accorded.
A celebration of life will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 17, at Washington Gym, 220 E. West St., Georgetown. Please bring a covered dish.
The family has entrusted Watson Cremation & Funeral Services, Danville, to assist with arrangements. Condolences may be offered at watsoncremationservices.com.