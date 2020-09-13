CHAMPAIGN — Pamela J. “Pam” Luhrsen, 66, of Champaign died at 8:54 a.m. Thursday (Sept. 10, 2020) at Carle Foundation Hospital.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, Sept. 15, at 11 a.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 509 S. Mattis Ave., Champaign, with the Rev. Jeff Caithamer officiating. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at the church. Morgan Memorial Home, Savoy, is in charge of arrangements.
Pam was born Oct. 2, 1953, in Champaign, the daughter of Kenneth and Mary Vaughn Buckles. She married Marlin “Butch” Luhrsen on July 28, 1973, at First Baptist Church, Champaign.
She is survived by Butch; two sons, Jeremy (Michelle) of Mahomet and Brad of Champaign; three grandsons, Tyler and Noah Luhrsen and Morgan Spainhour; and one granddaughter, Emma Luhrsen. She is also survived by her mother, Ruth Buckles of Champaign; a brother, David Buckles of Le Roy; and sister, Amy Hendrix of Carmel, Ind.
Pam graduated from Champaign Central High School in 1971 and Parkland College in nursing in 1973. She retired from nursing in 2016.
She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to St. John’s Lutheran Church and school. Condolences may be offered at morganmemorialhome.com.