CATLIN — Pamela G. Nave, 72, of Catlin passed away at 4:20 p.m. Saturday (June 25, 2022) at Hawthorn Inn, Danville, following a brief illness.
Pam was born Nov. 4, 1949, in Shaw, Miss., to Charles and Gladys Forbes Walker. She married William C. Nave on Aug. 6, 1993, in Catlin. He survives, as well as two sons, Chad (Jill) Boyd of Hampton and Cale (Jody) Boyd of Catlin; one stepson, Kirk Nave of Newport, Ind.; two stepdaughters, Debra (Tim) Gress of Newtown, Ind., and Lisa (David West) of Newport; one brother, Cullen (Constance) Walker of Naples, Fla.; eight grandchildren, Cullen Boyd, Raimee Boyd, Brenna Boyd, Cale Boyd, Travor Boyd, Callynn Boyd, Jayleigh Ludin and Zoey (Ross) Anderson; one great-grandson, Dexter Anderson; four stepgrandchildren, Josh (Lindsey) Houghland, Andrea (J.W.) Porter, Cole West and Jared West; and four stepgreat-grandchildren, Gavin Houghland, Fiano Houghland, Logan Houghland and Maren Potter.
Pam graduated from Eastern Illinois University with a bachelor’s degree. She had been an insurance agent and later a case worker with WorkSource of Danville. She also taught elementary school at Georgetown for a brief period, as well as offering an after-school program there. After retirement, she was again involved with WorkSource.
Pam was a lifelong member of Calvary Baptist Church. She and Bill were volunteers with “Champions For Life” prisons ministries, as well as Christian Athletes. And belonged to Gideons International, where she was an officer in the Fountain-Warren County, Ind., chapter. She had lived in Attica, Ind., for a time before returning to Catlin in 2013. She enjoyed photography, gardening, flowers, sewing and especially spending time with and mentoring her grandchildren.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 2, at Calvary Baptist Church, Danville. Pastor Dan Kitinoja and Pastor Joe Humrichous will officiate. Burial will be in Jones Grove Cemetery, Catlin. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Calvary Baptist Church.
Memorials to Gideons International or Calvary Baptist Church in her memory. Robison Chapel, Catlin, is handling service details. Online condolences at robisonchapel.com.