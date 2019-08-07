TOLONO — Pamela “Pooh” Elizabeth Adams passed away at 3:23 a.m. Sunday (Aug. 4, 2019) at OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center, Urbana.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Pooh was born in Urbana on Feb. 24, 1957, to Virginia K. Philbeck. She preceded her in death. Pooh spent 35 years with the love of her life, Joanne Murry. Joanne passed away May 24, 2011.
She is survived by her children, Joey Cooley of Mahomet, John Cooley of Homer, Jeanne Cooley of Urbana, Christopher Thomas (Kathy) of Clinton, Tenn., Amanda Thomas of Tolono, Teresa Miller (Will) of Livingston, Texas, and Lafonda Moreland of Westville. Her brother, Robert Patterson; 25 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren also survive her.
Pooh attended Urbana schools and earned her associate degree from Parkland College.
She did what she loved, breeding and raising all animals.
Pooh was a strong woman, a fighter and a safe haven to so many. Words could never express how much Pooh loved her grandson, Michael Cooley; great-granddaughter, Sophie; and her animals, Tibby, Mitsu, Boomer and Romeo; and we must not forget her beloved New Orleans Saints.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Pooh’s family to help with final expenses. Condolences may be offered at renner-wikoffchapel.com.