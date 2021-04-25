GIBSON CITY — Pamela Joyce Broderick-Rhoades, 71, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 1, 2021, at Illini Heritage Nursing Home, Champaign, after a long battle with cancer.
Pam (known to her many friends as PJ) was born Dec. 3, 1949, in Urbana, the daughter of Joseph and Gertrude Broderick. She was raised by Joseph and Pauline Broderick in Urbana, where she lived a majority of her life. Pam always had a great love for animals, especially cats.
On June 21, 1997, she married the love of her life, George “Buzz” Rhoades Jr., in Reno, Nev. They later held a wedding and reception with all their family and friends.
She graduated from Urbana High School in June 1968. In 1980, she graduated from the University of Illinois Assistance Training Program. She worked for the University of Illinois as a secretary and transcriber from 1980 to 1993. She later worked for Publication Services Inc. until retiring in 2007.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband; three siblings, Sheila, Joseph and Dale; and her daughter, Harmony.
Pam is survived by her son, Sean Broderick (Donna); stepson, Sam Rhoades (Charlette); stepdaughter, Rebecca Cervantes (Daniel); nephew, Doug Broderick (Tracie); eight grandchildren, Ashley (Dave), Kierstin (Anthony), Joseph (Mackenzie), RJ (Teagan), RyLee, Dana, Christopher (Shy) and Dymond; seven beautiful great-grandchildren; her bonus daughters, Tricia Seib, Connie Fisher and Sherri Riggs; and her cats, Midnight and Sierra.
There will be a visitation from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 1, 2021, at Renner-Wikoff Chapel, 1900 S. Philo Road, Urbana, with burial to follow at Eastlawn Cemetery, 802 N. Cunningham Ave., Urbana.
Memorials may be made to the Champaign County Humane Society or ASPCA.
Condolences may be offered at renner-wikoffchapel.com.