CHAMPAIGN — Pamela (Pam) Lovett Rodman, 72, of Champaign passed away Monday, Aug., 1, 2022, at OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center, Urbana.
Pam was born in Mangum, Okla., on Sept. 26, 1949, the daughter of John Ashley Lovett and Allyn Lovett.
Pam is survived by a son, Ashley Rodman (Matt Gladney) of Champaign; and a sister, Lee Lovett, and nephew, Jesse Lovett, both of Newcastle, Okla.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Pam loved teaching children and making a difference in her students' lives. She taught first and second grade at Hugoton Elementary School (Hugoton, Kan.) for many years.
She had been a resident of Champaign-Urbana since December 2019.
Pam loved caring for animals, particularly cats, of which she had many over her lifetime.
Donations may be made to the Champaign County Humane Society, 1911 E. Main St., Urbana, IL 61802.