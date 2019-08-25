RANTOUL — Pamela “Pam” (Nalley) Spivey, 62, of Rantoul passed away Thursday (Aug. 22, 2019) at Carle Foundation Hospital after a long battle with cancer.
Pam was born to Joseph and Marilyn Nalley on Jan. 20, 1957.
Pam is survived by her son, Kevin Nalley of Rantoul; sisters, Sharon Frost (Joseph) of Bloomington and Leah Reynolds (Tad) of Gifford; brother, Thomas Nalley of Bloomington; five grandchildren, Rilee, Peyton, Kolden, Sage and Zyan; two great-grandchildren of Rantoul; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by both parents and three brothers.
At Pam’s request, no services will be held as her body was donated to science for cancer research.