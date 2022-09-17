SPRINGFIELD — Pandora R. Lattimore, 53, of Champaign-Urbana passed away Thursday morning, Sept. 1, 2022.
Pandora Lattimore was born May 1, 1969, in Saratoga Springs, N.Y. She was the third child of Eleanor Lemon-Tewksbury and Gary Lattimore.
She was preceded in death by her loving stepfather, Charles Tewksbury Jr., and leaves behind her mother, Eleanor Lemon-Tewksbury; two sisters, Rachel Lattimore and Marcella Lattimore; two daughters, Brittany Lattimore and Gabrielle Mosley; two grandsons, Edwin Yambo Jr. and Dougie Thomas; nephew and niece, Webb Hasenyager and Victoria Hasenyager; and beloved best friend, Tammy Brooks.
Pandora will be remembered as caring, kind and compassionate. She was always willing to go out of her way to help others, no matter the situation at hand.
Celebration of life services will be held Oct. 1 at 9 a.m. in Springfield at Fresh Visions Community Church, 1551 J. David Jones Pkwy.