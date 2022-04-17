CHAMPAIGN — Alice P. “Pat” Ramshaw, 85, of Champaign passed away peacefully at 9:15 a.m. Thursday (April 14, 2022) surrounded by her loving family.
She was born Oct. 4, 1936, in Springfield. Pat married Jerry Ramshaw in 1957, and they were happily married for 57 years until Jerry’s passing in 2014.
Together they raised five children, Jerry Ramshaw Jr. (Christie), Alisa Chapman, Laura Baker (Mike), Susan Ostrowski and Kate Ramshaw Henderson.
She leaves behind 14 grandchildren, Courtnie, Jay Ramshaw (Lauren), Meredith Butts (Jordan), Charlie Ramshaw (Allie), Patrick Ostrowski (Beth), Andrew Ostrowski (Elizabeth), Joe Chapman (Lisa), Nicholas Baker (Jessica), Jamie Eschbach (Matthew), Abigail and Nathan Baker and Erin, Johnny and Jimmy Henderson; and nine great-grandchildren, Isabella, Kennedy, Harper, Charlie Jr., Clara, Hudson, Sloane, Max and Jordan.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Alice and Tom Hamilton; brother, Tom Jr. Hamilton; and sisters, Mary Gaffigan and Eleanor Mack.
She attended Ursuline Academy and Springfield Junior College. She then spent the remainder of her life being a devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, friend and encourager to many. Pat had an immense presence of cheer and friendliness and genuine curiosity about people’s lives that will be missed by so many who knew and loved her. Pat was a lifelong parishioner of St. Matthew Catholic Parish and a Eucharist minister, and she raised her family in faith and love. She and Jerry supported the launch and building of St. Matthew's and St. Thomas More High School. She enjoyed going to watch her grandchildren and great-grandchildren participate in sporting events and loved attending the grandparents’ Masses.
She loved to spend time with family and enjoyed their many trips together. Pat adored her golden retrievers and all the other dogs in the family. We thank God for the gift of Pat’s life and the blessings from the time spent with her.
A funeral Mass will take place Friday, April 22, at St. Matthew Catholic Parish at 10:30 a.m., and all are invited to gather afterward for a celebration of life luncheon at the Champaign Country Club.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in her name to St. Matthew Catholic Parish or The Highschool of St. Thomas More.
Morgan Memorial Home, Savoy, is assisting with arrangements (morganmemorialhome.com).