NEWMAN — Patience Janice Young, 88, of Newman passed away Friday (Jan. 8, 2021) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Patience (Pat) was born Oct. 14, 1932, in Wichita Falls, Texas, the daughter of William and May Dement. The family moved to Washington, D.C., when Pat was 9 years old; one week later, Pearl Harbor was bombed, and the city went dark. Pat later worked at the Atomic Energy Commission and, at the time, was the youngest administrative employee to reach a grade five clearance.
Pat met Jim Young while he was stationed at Andrews Air Force Base near Washington, D.C., in December 1953, and they married the following year on Nov. 27, 1954. Pat moved to Newman with her new husband, and their marriage was later blessed with two children, James and Kathleen.
Raised in a Christian household, Pat attended Newman United Methodist Church, where she taught Sunday school, and she also attended the Church of God. She was always willing to help her neighbors and members of the community and was involved in many of her children’s activities, including Cub Scouts, Brownies and 4-H. She was an active member of the community, participating in Home Extension at the State Homemakers Camp and local social, quilting and scrapbooking clubs.
An active member of the Newman American Legion Auxiliary Post 201 and the Newman Women’s Club, Pat assisted with establishing the first kindergarten in Newman, which was held in Dr. Conn’s office in the 1960s, and she also helped establish the Newman Library. Pat served in multiple leadership positions in the Women’s Club, earning the role as president and becoming a 50-year member.
Pat was a prolific reader and enjoyed quilting, gardening and travel.
Pat is survived by her husband, Jim; two children, James (Lesa) Young of Newman and Kathleen (Jon Wilcox) Young of Kirkland, Wash.; three grandchildren, Jeffrey (Michelle) Young of Camargo, Jessica (Logan) Ross of Chrisman and Ashley Young of Boise, Idaho; two great-grandchildren, Jack and Scarlett Young; a sister, Sue Haugen; nephews, Larry Orndorff and Darrel Dement; and nieces, Dortha Reid and Linda Reeves.
She was proceeded in death by her parents; sister, Vella May Orndorff; and brother, Ray Dement.
A private family service will be held at Fairfield Cemetery, Newman. Joines Funeral Home, Newman, is assisting the family with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Pat’s name to Newman United Methodist Church or a charity of the donor’s choice. The family would like to thank Carle Hospice for their expertise, kindness and compassion.