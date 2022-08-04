CHAMPAIGN — Celebration of life services for the late Patricia A. Henry, 68, of Champaign will be at noon Saturday, Aug. 6, at Morning Star Freewill Baptist Church, 1402 W. Eads St., Urbana, with Bishop Jimmie O. Holmes officiating. Family hour will commence prior to services at 10 a.m. at the church.
Pat transitioned peacefully on Thursday, July 28, 2022. Her many acts of kindness in our community shall never be forgotten.
Final arrangements were entrusted to Perry's Twin City Mortuary Service of Champaign.