Patricia Ann 'Pat' White

CLINTON — Patricia Ann "Pat" White, 77, of Clinton died at 8:31 p.m. Thursday (Oct. 14, 2021) at Carle BroMenn Medical Center, Normal.

Funeral arrangements were incomplete at Calvert Funeral Home, 201 S. Center St., Clinton.