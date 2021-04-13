CHAMPAIGN — Dr. Patricia Irene Bader, 75, physician, geneticist, pediatrician, professor, educator and advocate. It was with deep sorrow that the genetics community learned that a valued member and colleague, Patricia Irene Bader, M.D., passed away Wednesday (April 7, 2021) at the age of 75.
Concurrently, there is much to celebrate in a life lived so fully with extraordinary passion and numerous accomplishments. Dr. Patricia Irene Englum-Bader was born on a farm in rural Paris, Ill., on Aug. 26, 1945. She attended Paris High School and finished first in her class in 1963. She received a bachelor of arts, cum laude, in 1966 from DePauw University in Greencastle, Ind., and her medical degree in 1970 from the Indiana University School of Medicine. She completed an internship at IU in pediatrics in 1971, residency in 1972 and postdoctoral genetics fellowship through the National Institute of Health in 1973. In 1974, she obtained a master’s degree from Indiana University in genetics. Dr. Bader was board certified as a pediatrician, clinical geneticist and clinical cytogeneticist.
Dr. Bader’s sense of mission for pediatrics, genetics and interest in serving the community led her to being a Founding Fellow with the American Board of Medical Genetics and Genomics. Her early studies on chromosomes, single genes and heredity among the Amish was the beginning of the practice of clinical genetics and cytogenetics in Northeast Indiana. She was an active participant in several relevant professional programs within the community, such as the Indiana State Medical Association (ISMA) and Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH). She was the former president of the Genetics Advisory Committee for the ISDH. In addition to several clinics in Fort Wayne, she developed outlying Genetic Clinics in Muncie, South Bend and Lafayette, Ind.
Dr. Bader was a professor at the Indiana University (IU) School of Medicine in Fort Wayne and participated with all of the major hospital systems in northeast Indiana and southeastern Michigan with over 100 professional publications in peer-reviewed journals that pertain to both the clinical and laboratory perspectives. She volunteered extensively at Matthew 25, IU Medical School, Cleft Palate and various other similar clinics. She served the community, patients and families for over 50 years.
After relocating to Illinois to care for her mother, she began caring for patients at the Carle Foundation Hospital Pediatrics Specialties Department. Dr. Bader served as a clinical associate professor at the University of Illinois, Carle Medical School.
During her career, she was invited and provided numerous lectures and presentations throughout the United States. Although Dr. Bader overcame many professional barriers to include being a female in medical school in the 1960s in a male-dominated industry, her largest love and passion was her family and faith. She was a past director and member of the Third Order Lay Carmelites in Fort Wayne. She will be sorely missed and well-remembered. Her work and spirit will be carried on through those whom she touched.
Patricia is survived by her loving husband of 52 years, Franklin Bader; daughters, Jessica Rosemary Bader of Chicago, Jennifer Katherine Rutledge of Dayton, Ohio, and Jacki Patricia (Sean) McNulty of Carmel, Ind.; son, Franklin "Joe" (Kristen Marie) Bader II of Fort Wayne; special friend of the family, Heather; mother, Mary Englum; sister-in-law, Rita Englum; niece, Lynn Englum; nephew, Brian Englum; and grandchildren, Franklin Joseph Bader III, Katherine Patricia Rutledge, Charles Thomas Bader, Richard Charles Rutledge, Andrew Michael Bader, Fitzpatrick Sean McNulty, Clarice Marie Rutledge and Josephine Marie McNulty.
Patricia was preceded in death by her father, Eugene Englum; brothers, Bob and Bernie Englum; and sister, Micki Englum.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 15, at Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, with calling one hour prior. Visitation will be held Wednesday, April 14, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne, with the rosary recited at 3:30 p.m. Entombment will be in Catholic Cemetery, Fort Wayne.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that memorial contributions be made to the grandchildren’s education fund. To sign the online guest book, go to divinemercyfuneralhome.org.