SAVOY — Patricia J. Barrett, 84, of Savoy passed away Monday (Dec. 9, 2019) at Colonial Manor Nursing Home, Danville.
She was born Sept. 2, 1935, in Urbana, to Goldie and Frank Costa. They preceded her in death.
Patricia married Richard Barrett in Urbana on March 7, 1953. He preceded her in death Oct. 12, 2004. Also preceding her in death were her son, Doug Barrett, and brothers, Thomas and Pete.
She is survived by her sons, Andrew (Susan) Barrett of Chattanooga, Tenn., Christopher (Barbara) Barrett of Port Charlotte, Fla., and Richard Barrett of Lakeland, Fla.; daughters, Cynthia (Craig) Gordon of Champaign and Lisa (Reece) Crull of Tucson, Ariz.; 17 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
Patricia was employed by Ye Olde Donut for many years. She raised her children and was actively involved in their sports, scouting and PTA. She was an accomplished artist and quilter. She also loved singing and was a member of the St. Patrick’s choir. She loved sharing her knowledge of art and music with her grandchildren.
Visitation will be held Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, from 9 to 10 a.m. at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Urbana. A funeral Mass will follow that morning at 10 a.m. She will be laid to rest next her husband in Woodlawn Cemetery, Urbana.
Her family would like to thank the wonderful staff at OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center in Urbana and Colonial Manor Nursing Home in Danville. Online condolences can be shared with her family at morganmemorialhome.com.