CHAMPAIGN — Patricia Ann Boysaw of Sandy springs Ga, was born May 2, 1947 Columbus Ga. Firstborn daughter of Gladys Frame who graduated from Spencer High School in 1965. she then moved to Champaign IL, to attend beauty school. where she met and married Lovell (Nick) Boysaw of Birmingham, Al.
She is survived by younger sister, Betty Scott; 2 sons, Gregory/Meghan and Darrell/Ebony; 3 granddaughters, Paige /Dustin, Brandi, Essence; 2 grandson - Nicholas, a grandson on the way late December — Lovell, great-granddaughter — Piper
— Aunt Annie Mosley; many cousins and friends.
Pat was a free spirited beautiful person, a conquerer of goals and life.
The pure essence of mother hood, hard work, family, love, forgiveness, cleanliness is what she stood for.
Guys 'n' Dolls Beauty Salon owner
A hair designer stylist, wife and widow. She was devoted to God family and friends. What a blessing growing up under the inseparable threesome Gladys-Pat-Betty
Rest now Maaa you’ve lived a great life and prepared your children and grandchildren for a respectable good futures.
"And he will wipe out every tear from their eyes, death will be no more, neither will mourning nor outcry nor pain be anymore. The former things have passed away"
We the family want to thank all who knew and loved her as we did, bless you and your families as you have blessed ours with your love and kindness.