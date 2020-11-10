MONTICELLO — Patricia Jane Boze, loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother and friend, passed away at the age of 68 on Saturday (Nov. 7, 2020) in Monticello.
Pat was born on March 18, 1952, in McCook, Neb., to Buford “Boots” Clark and Barbara
Ann Clark (nee Held). She was raised in Ulysses and Valley Center, Kan., until her parents
settled in the small town of Clay Center when she was in high school. Pat attended Kansas State University, where she majored in sociology. At K-State, Pat met her husband, Larry Boze, at a nonprofit facility where the two were both volunteers. Pat and Larry were married in a small, private wedding ceremony at Pat’s family home. They were blessed with 47 years of marriage, three children and six grandchildren.
Pat received her master of science in library and information science from the University of
Illinois at Urbana-Champaign in 1988. Pat valued libraries as a place where communities could come together, and she spent her career working to strengthen libraries throughout the state of Illinois. This was reflected in the programs she worked on both at Lincoln Trail Library System and at the Illinois State Library, where she retired in 2018.
Pat genuinely enjoyed meeting new people and trying new experiences. She rarely said “no” to a new idea or opportunity (especially if it involved her children), whether it was dining at a contemporary restaurant in Chicago, traveling to Japan to see cherry blossom season or camping in Colorado. While Pat enjoyed these adventures, her most treasured moments were the quiet and private ones she spent in a garden, reading a good book or with her family. Pat was an incredibly loving and caring mother and grandmother. Her children and grandchildren will dearly miss her infectious laugh, smile, and fun-spirited manner.
Pat was preceded in death by her parents, Buford and Barbara (Held) Clark; brother, Richard Clark; brother-in-law, John Cowan; sister-in-law, Susan Boze; and nephew, Timothy Clark.
She leaves behind her sisters,Becky Cowan, Mary Ann Beard and Jan Clark Pinsince; husband, Larry Boze; son, Aaron (Michelle) Wolf-Boze of Chicago; daughter, Megan (Dan) Gilbert of Napa, Calif.; daughter, Kristen (Nick) Curcija of Broomfield, Colo.; and six grandchildren, Anders and Eliot Wolf-Boze, Corinne and Natalie Gilbert and Emmett and Hannah Curcija.
Pat was compassionate and caring. She always looked for ways to help and support others. In the last weeks of her life, Pat asked that donations be made to the Muscular Dystrophy Association in lieu of flowers in remembrance of her nephew, Tim, who had muscular dystrophy. Pat’s family asks that donations be made to the MDA in her memory at mda.org. Condolences may be sent to mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com.