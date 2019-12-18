SLIDELL, La. — Patricia Beccue Brackett passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Nov. 14, 2019, at the age of 79.
She was born in Vandalia, grew up in Villa Grove, and most recently resided in Slidell, La.
Patricia is survived by her husband, Myron W. Brackett, and children, Troy Brackett, T.K. and Tommy Smith. She is the grandmother of Victoria Brackett, Hailey Smith, Malorie Smith and Joshua Smith, and sister of Betty Pankau, Linda Tuttle, Paula Allen and Scott Beccue.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Lila Beccue; brother, Jimmy; and sister, Betty Pankau.
After graduating from high school, Patricia spent many years as a housewife, caring for her beloved family. In her spare time, she enjoyed quilting, sewing and creating stained glass.
Patricia’s final resting place will be in Southeast Louisiana Veterans Cemetery, Slidell, La. Private services will be held at a later date in her hometown of Villa Grove.
Memories and condolences may be shared at AudubonFuneralHome.com.