GIBSON CITY — Patricia E. "Pat" Brucker, 77, of Gibson City passed away at 12:31 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at home in Gibson City.
A private family burial will be held according to Pat's wishes.
Pat was born Sept. 15, 1942, in Fairbury, a daughter of Walter and Wilma Jean Brandt Farney. She married Charles A. Brucker on Feb. 12, 1961, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Sibley; they were married for 58 years. Charles survives in Gibson City.
Also surviving are their children, Denise (Milt) Pearson of Elliott, Steven (Becky) Brucker of Gibson City, Bruce (Michelle) Brucker of Gibson City, Kelli (Bruce Land) Harshbarger of Champaign and Beth (Jim) Bane of Beavercreek, Ohio; 16 special grandchildren; and 15 adorable great-grandchildren. Her sister, Becki (Barry) Garard of Dunlap, Tenn., and three brothers, Gary Farney of Sibley, Rick (Cheryl) Farney of Lincoln and Dennis Farney of Colfax, also survive.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a son-in-law, Jim Tabaka.
Pat enjoyed bowling, doing crafts, playing Bingo and baking. Over the years, she was a waitress at many Gibson City restaurants, most recently at Country Kettle. Pat was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Memorial contributions in Pat's memory can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Online condolences and memories can be made at rosenbaumfh.com.