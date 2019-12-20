GIFFORD — Patricia R. Buck, 85, of Gifford passed away Wednesday (Dec. 18, 2019) at Amber Glen, Urbana.
She was born Nov. 30, 1934, in Gifford, a daughter of Frank “Kelly” and Elizabeth (Clark) Kelso. She married Tom Buck on Nov. 6, 1952, in Penfield. He preceded her in death May 16, 2017.
She is survived by a daughter, Sheri (Steve) Reynolds of Urbana; three grandchildren, Ian Reynolds of Missouri, Courtney (Robert) Kouzmanoff of Mahomet and Michael (Denise) Reynolds of Gifford; and a great-granddaughter, Caroline Kouzmanoff.
She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, a sister and her son, Steve Buck.
Pat was a graduate of Rantoul Township High School. She was a bookkeeper at Hicks Gas in Gifford for over 35 years. She was a member of St. Lawrence Catholic Church, Penfield. She and her husband, Tom, loved to travel to Florida in the winter.
A funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Lawrence Catholic Church, Penfield, with a visitation in the St. Lawrence Hall at 10 before Mass. Burial will follow in St. Lawrence Cemetery.