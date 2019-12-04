URBANA — Patricia “Patty” Busboom, 82, of Batavia, formerly of Urbana, passed away peacefully on the evening of Thanksgiving, Nov. 28, 2019.
She was born Dec. 27, 1936, in Champaign, a daughter of Clifford Pete and Sally (Wood) Wilborn. She married Wayne Busboom on Feb. 12, 1961, in Rantoul. He preceded her in death on Aug. 26, 2011.
She is survived by two children, Robert Scott (Paula) Busboom of Decatur and Shari (Dave) Lendy of Geneva; two grandchildren, Abby (Shawn) Guenther of Dalton City and Jack Lendy of Geneva; and a great-grandson, Peyton Guenther.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Larry Wilborn.
Patty was the first “Maxi Maroon” of Champaign High School, graduating in 1954. She worked at various businesses in the Champaign area, including Carle, writing a column for the Urbana Courier and bookkeeping for the family farm and was best known for the hot meals she carried out to the farmers in the fields. She served as an officer on the Champaign County Board. She was proud of her involvement in politics and was involved in the Champaign County Farm Bureau. Patty was a former member of the American Lutheran Church, Rantoul.
Visitation will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at Lux Memorial Chapel, 1551 E. Grove Ave., Rantoul. Funeral Services will follow at 11 a.m., also at the funeral home.
Private family burial will be held at Eden Park Cemetery, Rantoul.
The family requests that all memorials be made to the Alzheimer’s Association Illinois Chapter.