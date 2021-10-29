NEWMAN — Patricia E. Cannon, 90, of Newman passed away peacefully at 4 p.m. Monday (Oct. 25, 2021) at Newman Rehabilitation and Health Care Center, where she had resided for the past seven years.
She was born Jan. 2, 1931, in San Antonio. Her parents were Thomas L. and Elmyra Perkins. She had one sister, Charlotte Lee.
She married Jack M. Thompson of Allerton on May 29, 1948, in Sidney, at the home of the Rev. Guy Smock. To this union was born Robert M. (Rita) Thompson of Fairmount and Douglas A. Thompson of Allerton.
She married Robert Cannon on April 20, 1980, in Tuscola. His children are Curtis (Sarah) Cannon of Camargo, Wendy K. (Mike) Sabatini of Fountain Hills, Ariz., and Judith R (Ron) Gagner of Tucson, Ariz.
She has 10 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert, and one great-grandchild, Caleb O'Neill.
Pat loved decorating her home and helped many others do the same.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial service for family only will be held Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, at Joines Funeral Home in Newman, which is in charge of the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Camargo United Methodist Church (where she was a member) or Newman Rehabilitation and Health Care Center.
The family wishes to thank the fine people of Newman Rehab for the wonderful care they gave Pat for the past seven years. It was greatly appreciated.