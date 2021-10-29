Champaign, IL (61820)

Today

Showers early, becoming a steady rain later in the day. High 57F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Steady light rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low 51F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.