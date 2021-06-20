MANSFIELD — Patricia Clapper, 82, of Mansfield passed away June 12, 2021, in the Piatt County Nursing Home.
She was born July 31, 1938, in Armstrong, to Fred and Carrie (Manley) Leach.
She married Norman Clapper on June 7, 1959. He survives, along with son Glen (LeAnn) Clapper of Atlanta and daughter Karen (Harv) Gaither of O’Fallon.
She had five grandchildren. One grandchild preceded her in death.
She graduated from the University of Illinois and then taught music in Blue Ridge schools for many years. She was a member of the International Flying Farmers and loved to sew.
There will be private burial services later.
Memorials contributions may be made to the Mansfield United Methodist Church and the Piatt County Nursing Home.