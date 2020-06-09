CHAMPAIGN — Pat Clark of Champaign passed away on Sunday (June 7, 2020). She was born on Jan. 22, 1946, in Tulsa, Okla., to Willis "Pete" and Velma Hiltzman. She was raised in Salem, Ill., and moved to central Illinois soon after college and raised her family in Champaign.
She is survived by her son, Jerry Clark of Aurora; daughter, Robyn Velazquez of Seymour; and grandsons, Jacob Clark and Oscar Velazquez. She will always be remembered as a passionate, loving and kind mother and grandmother.
Memorials can be made in Pat’s name to the American Heart Association.
A private interment will be held at Grandview Memorial Gardens in Champaign.
The family has entrusted Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Champaign, 710 N. Neil St., Champaign, with arrangements.
Please join her family in sharing memories, photos, or record a personal video message to be sent to the family with Send Hugs at www.sunsetfuneralhome.com.