DANVILLE — Patricia Jane (Thomas) Cockrell, a very loving mother and grandmother who will be greatly missed, died Monday (Dec. 16, 2019) due to complications from cancer at Colonial Manor, Danville.
She was born in Danville on April 10, 1935, to John H. and Vera A. (Guth) Thomas. The family moved to Clinton, Ind., where Pat graduated from Fairview Park Grade School. In 1950, the family moved back to Danville, where she attended Schlarman High School. She then worked for Illinois Bell Telephone Co. and lived at the YWCA for three years.
On Feb. 4, 1956, she married Glenn Cockrell Jr. at St. Patrick’s Church. He died Aug. 19, 2008.
Survivors are her five children, Gary P. Cockrell (Katie Hoggatt), Gregory L. Cockrell, Carol M. (Eddie) Edington, William M. Cockrell and John J. (Erin) Cockrell; eight grandchildren, Hanna and Tanner Cockrell, Calie Jo (Joey) Wilson, Paxton and Brianne Cockrell, Tegan (Patrick) Hollen, Heather (Chase) Atwood and Josh (Brooke) Edington; four great-granddaughters; two great-grandsons; and one great-granddaughter on the way. Also surviving are her brother, Donald (Linda) Thomas; sister-in-law, Lela (Paul) Allen; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Pat attended St. Paul’s Church and then St. Patrick’s, now Holy Family Church. She was a volunteer at the school library and in the lunchroom. She was the “Bingo Lady” at the church ice cream social for many years and was on the Social Committee. She was a den mother at St. Pat’s while her boys were in Cub Scouts. She was a volunteer at St. Elizabeth Hospital and Provena United Samaritans Hospital, also at Colonial Manor Nursing Home doing crafts with her friends and patients.
Pat was interested in many things and collected angels, clowns, books and craft supplies. She was a member of the Antiquarians and the Korean War Veteran Association and once belonged to a clown group and attended many bazaars and rummage sales.
Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at Kruger-Coan-Pape Funeral Home, 10 E. Williams St., Danville, with a rosary at 2:30 p.m. Funeral Mass will be at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at Holy Family Church, 444 E. Main St., Danville, with burial to follow in Resurrection Cemetery.
Pat requests that for memorials, to take a friend out to dinner or donate to a local charity.