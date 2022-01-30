DANVILLE, Pa. — Patricia A. Cook, 84, of Danville, Pa., passed away Monday evening (Jan. 24, 2022) at Maria Joseph Manor, Danville, Pa.
She was born on Friday, Dec. 24, 1937, in Champaign, a daughter of the late Anthony L. and Alice Camilla (Irle) Schneider. Patricia graduated Champaign High School in 1955. She expanded her education by graduating from Fontbonne College, St. Louis, with a bachelor's degree. She attended Marquette University, Milwaukee, Wis., and Rutgers University, New Brunswick, N.J., graduating with a master's degree in school counseling. Patricia was employed by Howell High School, Freehold, N.J., as a guidance counselor until her retirement.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Cook; two sisters, Camilla Marie Peddycoart and Karen Elizabeth Porter; and two brothers, Earl Joseph Schneider and Bernard Vincent Schneider.
Survivors include a stepson, Robert Cook and wife Ellen of Farmingdale, N.J.; a stepdaughter, Lindsey Cook of Florida; a sister, Theresa Chayko of Danville, Pa.; and a brother-in-law, David Porter of Milwaukee. Patricia was a beloved aunt to many nieces and nephews.
There will be a graveside service Wednesday, Feb. 2, at 10 a.m. at Woodlawn Cemetery, Urbana, with Deacon Ed Mohrbacher officiating. Owens Funeral Home is assisting the family with local arrangements.
