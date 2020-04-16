Patricia Cooper Apr 16, 2020 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Listen to this article Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save RANTOUL — Patricia Cooper, 82, of Rantoul died Tuesday (April 14, 2020) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Lux Memorial Chapel, 1551 E. Grove Ave., Rantoul, is in charge of arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Buy Flowers