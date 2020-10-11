RANTOUL — Patricia Cooper was born Dec. 15, 1937, in Milwaukee, the daughter of Harry and Lillian Wing. She married Glen Cooper on April 28, 1955, in Milwaukee. He preceded her in death on Aug. 13, 2014.
She is survived by three children, Beckie (Brad) Neal, Patricia (Chuck) Briere and Glen (Kim) Cooper Jr.; nine grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Also surviving are three sisters, Beverly Reese, Betty Wenberg and Ann (Edward) Nellis; one brother, Richard (Shirley) Wing; and many nieces and nephews.
She was fondly known to all as "The Kissy Monster."
She was also preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Ronals Wing; and daughter, Vickie Dunn.
Pat retired from a long career in civil service. She was an avid Green Bay Packers fan and a loving grandma and great-grandma. In her retirement, she was an active member of her church, played Bunco and Pinochle with her lady friends, and enjoyed having her grandchildren and great-grandchildren swimming at her pool. She will be remembered for her infectious laugh!
A private burial will be held at Danville National Cemetery on Oct. 16. Immediately following, there will be a memorial luncheon at The Gathering Place (by First United Methodist Church of Rantoul) from noon to 2 p.m. Masks will be required, and space is limited, but the family will greet anyone who wishes to come.
Memorials may be made to Peace Lutheran Church.