RANTOUL — Patricia Crandall, 86, of Rantoul died Tuesday (March 31, 2020) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana. Funeral arrangements were incomplete at Cox Knapp Funeral Home, 142 W. Patton St., Paxton.