Patricia Deeter Jul 17, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Listen to this article Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save RANKIN — Patricia Deeter, 80, of Rankin, died at 11:37 p.m. Thursday (July 14, 2022) at Carle BroMenn Medical Center, in Normal. Blurton Funeral Home, 400 N. Vermilion St., Potomac, is in charge of arrangements. Purchase a commemorative reprintof this obituary Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Trending Videos