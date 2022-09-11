CHAMPAIGN — Patricia E. Gilles, 90, of Champaign passed away at 6:37 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, at Bickford Cottage, Champaign.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, at St. Matthew Catholic Church, Champaign, with Msgr. Stanley Deptula officiating. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Pesotum. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at Morgan Memorial Home, Savoy.
Patricia was born Aug. 28, 1932, in a car near Decorah, Iowa, when her parents of John A. and Violet L. Lerdahl Pixley were traveling. She married Stanley C. Gilles on Nov. 28, 1953, in Tolono; he survives.
Also surviving are two sons, Timothy (Lynn) Gilles of Mahomet, Daniel (Sharon) Gilles of Champaign, four daughters, Cindy (Dave) Wilson of Champaign, Lisa Dallis of Savoy, Susan (Charlie) Lowary of Champaign and Laura Lindsay of Tolono, nine grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by one sister, Elda Barbara Purtle, and by a grandson and a great-grandson.
Patricia graduated from Champaign High School in 1950 and the next morning went to work for the University of Illinois Dean of Women’s Office. Later she worked at Equitable of Iowa Farm Loan Office in the Lincoln Building, Champaign. She retired as the office manager for the John Hancock Mutual Life Insurance Company Agricultural Service Center, Champaign.
She was a member of St. Matthew Catholic Church, Champaign.
Patricia was also a member of various genealogical societies and family associations, including Champaign County Genealogical Society.
She loved her family and friends and enjoyed cooking and entertaining for them.
Memorial contributions may be made to Champaign Humane Society and CU Able.
Condolences may be offered at www.morganmemorialhome.com.