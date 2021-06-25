Patricia Eileen Taggart Jun 25, 2021 33 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Listen to this article Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save HAZEL DELL — Patricia Eileen Taggart, 78, died Thursday, June 10, 2021, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana. Funeral arrangements were incomplete at Meyer Funeral Home, 115 E. Lincoln Drive, Greenup. Purchase a commemorative reprintof this obituary Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Videos Buy Flowers