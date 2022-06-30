Patricia Ensign Jun 30, 2022 23 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Listen to this article Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BEMENT — Patricia Ensign, 76, of Bement died at 12:15 p.m. Wednesday (June 29, 2022) at Piatt County Nursing Home, Monticello. Funeral arrangements were incomplete at Hinds Funeral Home, 348 N. Piatt St., Bement. Purchase a commemorative reprintof this obituary Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Trending Videos