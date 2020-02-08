CHAMPAIGN — It is with a heavy heart that members of the Evans/Swing family are facing the passing of Patricia Evans on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, within 11 days of the passing of her husband, Dean Evans.
Patricia was born in Chicago on March 16, 1926, of humble beginnings. In the early 1900s, Patricia’s mother, Dehlia Hogan, left Adare County, Limerick, Ireland, to join older siblings in America. The Hogans being a large Irish family, Dehlia decided to join the Hogan siblings who were then living in Chicago.
A Hogan highlight was in 1964 when Edward “Ted” Kennedy traveled to Adare and was greeted by members of his family, including James Hogan, a distant cousin. Upon seeing James, Teddy exclaimed, “My grandpa!” on account of James' resemblance to “Honey Fitz” (Fitzgerald) —Teddy’s actual grandfather on his mother’s side.
Patricia’s father, John Coughlin, also came from a large family. He was a handsome fellow back from World War I and delved into both writing and drawing. His lifelong hobby of creating political cartoons, writing political discourse and whimsical fairy tales nurtured Pat’s love of culture.
John and Dehlia married and had three children. John made his living and supported the family as a plumber for the city of Chicago. The family was brought up Catholic. Both John and Dehlia carried their faith throughout their lives. Both Chicago families — Hogans and Coughlins — gathered often. Patricia was the youngest of three. Her older sister, Virginia Winterbauer, and middle brother, John "Buddy" Coughlin, predeceased her.
Pat met her first husband, Jack Swing, while attending Thornton High School. After Jack returned to Chicago after World War II, where he served in the Air Force, they were married. Jack was eligible for the GI Bill so they moved to the University of Illinois in Champaign-Urbana, where Jack studied architecture. After graduation, they returned to Chicago, where he practiced architecture.
The family moved back to Urbana when Jack was offered a professorship and eventual chairmanship of the Architecture Department at the university. Pat became instrumental in hosting various college venues for the likes of Buckminster Fuller, Tom Wolfe and others.
Divorced after 22 years, she remarried Dean Evans of Champaign. They enjoyed traveling and spending time at Lake Egypt.
Throughout her life, she was passionate about nature and creatures. Her aesthetic sensibilities were keen, seeking and creating beauty everywhere, whether arranging flowers, planting a garden, choosing an appropriate piece of music or savoring the colors of a Midwest winter sunset.
She will be remembered for her wit and conversation. Her enthusiastic, optimistic spirit uplifted all who came within her realm. Most of all, she had a delightful sense of humor, finding funny responses in the most benign situations.
Pat is predeceased by her first husband, Jack Swing, and her second husband, Dean Evans. Survivors include her children, Christina Swing of Urbana and Barbara Rubey (Tony) of High Falls, N.Y., and stepchildren, Thomas Evans (Ruth) of Wilmette, Ann Evans of Greensboro, N.C., and Douglas Evans (Bonnie) of Chicago. Pat is survived by four grandchildren, Matthew Swing of New York City, Yasmin Lloyd of Cleveland, N.C., Patricia Jane Evans of Chicago and Joshua Evans of Provo, Utah. Pat is also survived by loving nieces and nephews.
She is eternally loved and never forgotten.