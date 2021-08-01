GURNEE — Patricia Jean Failor, 92, passed peacefully on Feb. 19, 2021, at Sunrise Assisted Living in Gurnee, following a dementia diagnosis.
She was born Jan. 17, 1929, to Lewis and Sara Flom in Rock Island. Pat grew up in Aledo and Lansing, and graduated from Thornton Fractional High School as valedictorian. She received a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Chicago and a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Wisconsin.
While singing in the church choir in Madison, Wis., she met her future husband, Dr. Harlan John Failor. They were married on June 19, 1954, after which Pat taught high school Speech and English in Park Forest, Dearborn, Mich., and Rochester, Minn. Dr. and Mrs. Failor moved to Champaign in 1958, where Pat focused on raising their two children.
“To whom much is given, much is required” was a guiding principle for Pat. She lived her life volunteering her time and talents in service to countless organizations and the First Presbyterian Church of Champaign, where she was President of the Women’s Association, a Deacon, and a longtime Sunday School teacher.
Pat also served as President of the Illinois State Medical Society Auxiliary, Krannert Art Museum Associates, Junior League of Champaign-Urbana, Champaign County Medical Auxiliary, Civic Newcomers Club, Champaign Social Science Club, The Book Club, and also as Secretary and Board Member to many more civic groups.
Theater, music and travel were favorite pastimes, and she will always be remembered for her optimism, personal perfectionism, warm smile, and the kind word she had for everyone.
Pat is survived by her brother, Edward Lewis Flom (Beryl) of La Jolla, Calif. She was a devoted mother to Bruce Harlan Failor (Kathryn) of Idaho Falls, Idaho, and Kathryn Ann Chapman (William) of Libertyville. Her eight grandchildren, Elizabeth Chapman, Kristine Chapman, Samuel Failor, Tamara Failor, Azelyn Marquez, Zhenya Phillips, Yana Failor and Andrew Failor, and eight great-grandchildren, Rosalind and Elodie Failor, Nineveh Cranley, Cruz and Izel Marquez, Kai'on Kirkland, and Zhemon and Monterick (Junior) Phillips, survived her as well.
Pat was predeceased by her husband, Dr. Harlan John Failor, in 2012.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, at First Presbyterian Church, Champaign, with reception to follow. The service will be livestreamed at https://firstpres.church.
Memorials may be directed to the First Presbyterian Church of Champaign or a charity of your choice.