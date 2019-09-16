MONTICELLO — Patricia A. Ford, 90, of Monticello passed away at 4:38 p.m. Saturday (Sept. 14, 2019) at Kirby Medical Center, Monticello.
Pat was born April 20, 1929, in Loda, the daughter of Frank M. and Daisy (Kiest) Parson. She married George Hardwick, and he passed away Nov. 2, 1987. She married William F. Ford on Dec. 10, 1991. He passed away Dec. 18, 2011.
Pat is survived by her sons, Jerry Hardwick (Beverly) of Decatur, Craig Hardwick (Pam) of Monticello and Michael Hardwick (Sally) of Bloomington; daughter, Toni Heisey of Champaign; stepchildren, Bob Ford of Springfield, Dan Ford of Clayton, Mo., Nancy Heller of Sublet, Cindy Ayers of Pawnee, Mary Kay Austiff of Springfield and Carolyn Rome of St. Rose, La.; 11 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and nine great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husbands, four brothers, four sisters and one stepdaughter.
Pat was a line operator for Sterling Drug. She was a member of St. Philomena Catholic Church and the Champaign Eagles Club 3075.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, at Mackey-Wright Funeral Home. Funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, at St. Philomena Catholic Church, with Monsignor Michael Bliss officiating. Interment will be in Monticello Township Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Kirby Medical Center or the Piatt County Animal Shelter. Online condolences may be shared with the family at mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com.