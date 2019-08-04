BEMENT — Patricia June Hood Galardy, 87, of Bement passed away Friday (Aug. 2, 2019) at St. Mary’s Hospital, Decatur.
Patricia was born April 17, 1932, in Longview, to Mattie and Lester Hood. She spent her childhood in Longview. She was the homecoming queen of Longview High School and rode in the very first Fourth of July parade in Champaign for the Chamber of Commerce, where she worked.
Her purpose on this earth was to be a mother. Not only to her own, but to so many other children. For 30 years she cared for children in her home. She never turned away any parent, even if they couldn’t afford to pay her much. She had a heart of gold and always cheered for the underdog, finding the good in absolutely everyone.
She is survived by her children, Michael (DeeDee) Galardy of Champaign, Rebecca (William) Berbaum of Champaign, Mitchel Galardy of Champaign, Matthew (Kelly) Galardy of Las Vegas and Marcus (Kim) Galardy of Phoenix, Ariz.; grandchildren, Gabriel, Ashleigh, Tony, Shelby, Skye, Nico, Amber, Joshua, Jacob, Noah, Nicolas, Catie, Jordyn, Blaze, Charlotte, Luca and Andrew; and great-grandchildren, Levi, Brooklyn, Marco, Wren, Lexa and Melody.
She lived her life for her children and grandchildren, who she had an extraordinarily close relationship with.
She is also survived by her brother, Ronald Hood of Brocton, and sisters, Judith Hood Wall of Champaign and Joan Hood Wyatt of Sacramento, Calif.
She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Victoria Galardy Sanderson; son-in-law, Timothy Sanderson; and siblings, Robert Hood and Betty Lea.
A visitation will be held at Morgan Memorial Home, Savoy, on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m. A funeral service in her honor will take place Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, at 10 a.m., also at the funeral home. She will be laid to rest in Fairfield Cemetery,
Newman, next to her family. Online condolences can be shared at morganmemorialhome.com.
Patricia fought a long battle with dementia before finally letting God take her by the hand and lead her home. Occasionally she would say she didn’t think she was good enough to get into heaven. Mom, if anyone can get into heaven, it’s you.