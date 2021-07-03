TILTON — Patricia Ann Gardiner, 70, of Tilton passed away Monday (June 28, 2021) with her family by her side.
Patty was born on April 25, 1951, and adopted to Doan and Pearl Wann, later raised by Charles and Pearl Neverdousky. Patty attended Westville High School and was a licensed cosmetologist. She married John W. Gardiner on July 4, 1977, in Veedersburg, Ind. Patty was a homemaker, worked for Target and ultimately retired from Autozone Warehouse.
Patty had many interests, which included a love of music; she played the accordion, piano and organ. She won many awards for her vocal talents as well. She loved to cook — especially on the grill. Her family and friends would rave about her ribs and how she could open her own business. She enjoyed being outdoors, working in her garden and riding around Tilton in her golf cart. Patty was a Chicago Cubs fan and just really enjoyed life with her family and friends.
Patty will be dearly missed by her family and is survived by her husband, Bill Gardiner; son, Jimmy (Billie Jo) Bryant; daughter, Shelly (Neil) Norton; grandsons, Branden Bryant and Dayten Bryant; granddaughter, Isabella Norton; great-grandchildren, Landen Bryant, Elania and one on the way; brother, Clyde (Sharlyn) Evans; brother-in-law, Mick Reffett; and many cherished nieces, nephews and several cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents; grandparents, Harry and Martha Reynolds; mother and father-in-law, Bob and June Gardiner; sister-in-law, Linda Reffett; aunt, Mary Linne; honorary sister, Donna (Corky) Pelszynski; and very special friends, Dick and Linda Slazas.
Patty will be cremated at Watson Cremation & Funeral Service, Danville, and at her request, there will be no services. A small gathering will be held as a celebration of her life at a later date.
There is a memorial page dedicated to her on watsoncremationservices.com. We welcome visitors to stop by to view and share in all of our memories.