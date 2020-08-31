CHAMPAIGN — Patricia Joelle Gerdes, 82, of Champaign died at 9:46 p.m. Wednesday (Aug. 26, 2020) at home.
There will be no public services. Morgan Memorial Home, Savoy, is in charge of arrangements.
Patricia was born April 26, 1938, in Bloomington, the daughter of Lester Ernest and Virginia Louise Way Erdmann. She married Alva A. “Ben” Gerdes on Dec. 21, 1956, in Chandlerville.
Survivors include one son, James A. (Opal) Gerdes of North Carolina; one daughter, Teresa Jean (Donald) Martin of Tolono; four grandchildren, Daniel (Jessica Byrd) Martin, William Gerdes, Eric Gerdes and Jessica Rene Martin; and one great-granddaughter, Geneva Eternity Martin.
She was preceded in death by her husband.
Patricia was a beautician for several years, owning her own shop, Patricia’s Beauty Shop. She also was a secretary for Montgomery Ward.
She was a 15-year volunteer for the Army Reserve and served for 21 years as a member and deacon in the Presbyterian Church in Kankakee.
Patricia enjoyed oil painting, puzzles, games, Nintendo DS and meeting people.
She was a lifetime member of Weight Watchers and a former member of the Eastern Star.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Red Cross. Condolences may be offered at morganmemorialhome.com.