MANSFIELD — Patricia Joanne Heiser, 71, of Mansfield died of natural causes Sunday (Sept. 11, 2022).
There will be a visitation from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, at Blair-Owens Funeral Home, 102 E. Dunbar St., Mahomet. The funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at Grandview Memorial Gardens, Champaign, with the Rev. Lutz Braunig officiating.
Patricia was born July 5, 1951, in Colorado, a daughter of Max and Lois Gilbert.
Survivors include her husband, Steve Heiser of Mansfield; two sons, Ryan and Denise Heiser and Dusty Heiser; three grandchildren, Colton Heiser and Ashton Heiser (sons of Ryan and Amylynn) and Journey Marie Heiser (daughter of Dusty and Becky Heiser); two siblings, Debbie (Ron) Cochran and family and Danny (Carol) Gilbert and family; and a sister-in-law, Sue Gilman.
She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Ted and Ronnie Gilbert.
Patty loved making arts and crafts. She enjoyed crossword puzzles, family get-togethers and eating out. She loved Christmas lights and Fourth of July fireworks. She loved Wednesday night bingo, weekends at the lake and Friday nights at the American Legion. She spent a lot of time vacationing around the Midwest and going to casinos.
Most importantly, she loved her kids and grandkids.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to American Legion Post 650, 122 N. Jefferson St., Mansfield.
Condolences may be offered at owensfuneralhomes.com.