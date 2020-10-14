ROACHDALE, Ind. — Patricia Henthorn Hetrick passed away Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at Life’s Journey Hospice in Avon, Ind.
She is survived by her husband, Loren, three daughters, five granddaughters, one grandson and three great-grandchildren, along with two sons-in-law and one grandson-in-law.
Her brain will be used in Alzheimer's research at Indiana University. Memorials may be sent to Dementia Research Laboratory, IU School of Medicine, Dept. of Pathology, 635 Barnhill Drive, MS A-142, Indianapolis, IN 46202-5120. Servies & Morgan in Roachdale, Ind., is handling arrangements (serviesmorgan.com). The family can be reached at 93 Autumn Glen Drive, Greencastle, IN 46135, or at pianopat1957@gmail.com. Or Memorials may be sent to the Dementia Research Laboratory at serviesmorgan.com.