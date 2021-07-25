CHAMPAIGN — Patricia J. “Patty” Reynolds, 86, of Champaign passed away Thursday morning (July 22, 2021) at home.
A celebration of life will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 31, at Faith United Methodist Church, 1719 S. Prospect Ave., Champaign, with the Rev. Dr. Sheryl Palmer officiating. Burial will follow in Tuscola Township Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 30, at the church.
Patty was born Jan. 20, 1935, in Galton, the oldest daughter of Edward and Margaret Sidwell Wetzel.
Surviving are two daughters, Nancy (Joseph) Howe of Farmer City and Marty Forrest of Springfield; a son, James (Tim) Reynolds of New York City; a sister, Phyllis Burress of Coconut Creek, Fla.; a brother, Robert (Jane) Wetzel of Reno, Nev.; a grandson, Jacob (Kristina) Forrest of Farmer City; six granddaughters, Lindsey (Jason) Pritchett of Farmer City, Sarah (Tyler) Roth of Bloomington, Elise Howe and Addie Howe, both of Urbana, Jessica (Crystal) Riney of Springfield, and Jennifer (Abby) Collins of Springfield; nine great-grandchildren; two nephews; a niece; and five cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents; stepfather, Montelle Hackett; and brother-in-law, Bill Burress; all of Tuscola.
She graduated from Tuscola Community High School in 1952 and from Decatur Macon County Hospital School of Nursing in Decatur. She was employed at Dr. John Warner Hospital in Clinton for 16 years.
Memorials may be made to Cunningham Children’s Home, 1301 N. Cunningham Ave., Urbana, IL 61802.
Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be offered at hilligossshraderfh.com.