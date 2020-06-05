CHAMPAIGN — Patricia L. Jones, 83, of Champaign died at 3:09 p.m. Tuesday (June 2, 2020) at home.
There will be no services at this time. Morgan Memorial Home, Savoy, is in charge of arrangements.
Patricia was born on July 25, 1936, in West Frankfort, the daughter of Tom and Katie Rotramel Adams. She married Richard Jones on Sept. 8, 1955, in Mount Vernon; he survives.
Survivors include two daughters, Terri Jones of Mahomet and Susan (Wayne) Schluter of Fithian; two granddaughters, Katherine and Emily Schluter; and one brother, Ted Adams of Los Angeles, Calif.
Patricia retired as a clerk for the Champaign-Urbana Public Health Department.
She was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church, Champaign.
Memorial contributions may be made to an organization of the donor’s choice.
