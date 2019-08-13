CHAMPAIGN — Patricia Karr, born Aug. 20, 1926, in Decatur Memorial Hospital, died on Sunday, July 21, 2019. Patricia lived to be 92 years young.
She and her cousin, Norma Jean, lived next door to each other in Seymour, until Pat attended Champaign High School her senior year. Her mother, Bernice, lived until Pat was 13 years of age. Pat was proud of her father’s service as a member of the state police staff.
Sometimes her Uncle Troy’s three daughters and Patty played together and the three daughters sometimes argued as to which of the daughters she was the child. As an adult, Pat enjoyed playing croquet on the lawn with her cousins and their families for monthly birthday celebrations.
She did clerical work after attending Illinois Commercial College, following high school graduation. She moved to the Washington, D.C., area and lived near relatives for a while. Patricia became a 50-year member of the Moose Lodge. She lived for 20 years at Champaign Rehabilitation Center.
She faithfully read The News-Gazette and Piatt County Journal Republican for years. She voted regularly since she was 18 years old. Patricia attended the First United Methodist Church of Champaign for several years. She will be remembered for her sense of humor and social interest, especially concerning political matters.
Leek & Sons Funeral Home, Urbana, handled arrangements.