SADORUS — Patricia Kocher, 57, of Sadorus passed away at 5:53 a.m. Sunday (Aug. 29, 2021) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Private services will be held. Freese Funeral Home, Tolono, is assisting with arrangements.
Mrs. Kocher was born Jan. 17, 1964, in Urbana, a daughter to Llyod and Dorothy Senter Deain. She married Wilfred Kocher on June 15, 1985, in Pesotum, and he survives.
Also surviving are three sons, Jacob (Amy) Kocher, Quinton Kocher and Craig (Justina) Kocher; three granddaughters, Megan, Audrey and Hailey Kocher; and three sisters, Crystal (Richard) Pinnell, Anita Deain and Michelle Kelly.
She loved walking her three dogs, Oscar, Stella and Maggie. She also enjoyed gardening, cooking and crocheting blankets. She would always put others before herself.
She was an LPN doing in-home care for Preferred Nursing and Medical Supply.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Condolences may be offered at freesefh.com.