Listen to this article

URBANA — Patricia Kramer-Brown, 66, of Urbana, formerly of Alton, died at 7:50 a.m. Thursday (June 10, 2021) at home.

A visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Renner-Wikoff Chapel, 1900 S. Philo Road, Urbana.

Trending Videos