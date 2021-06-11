Patricia Kramer-Brown Jun 11, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Listen to this article Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save URBANA — Patricia Kramer-Brown, 66, of Urbana, formerly of Alton, died at 7:50 a.m. Thursday (June 10, 2021) at home.A visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Renner-Wikoff Chapel, 1900 S. Philo Road, Urbana. Purchase a commemorative reprintof this obituary Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Videos Buy Flowers