URBANA — Patricia Kramer-Brown, 66, of Jerseyville passed away on Thursday, June 10, 2021, surrounded by her family.
A visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at Renner-Wikoff Chapel, 1900 S. Philo Road, Urbana. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday June 17, 2021, at the Vineyard Church in Urbana. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 19, 2021, at Oak Grove Cemetery in Jerseyville.
Patricia was born Dec. 18, 1954, in Alton, to Jay and Nola (Hunter) Kramer. She graduated from Alton High School and went on to achieve a bachelor’s degree in education at Culver-Stockton College.
Patricia worked for 35 years as a counselor and supervisor for the Bureau of Blind Services at the state of Illinois. Pat touched the lives of many of her clients and coworkers throughout the years.
Pat was a strong woman of faith who took pride in her involvement at Vineyard Church. She was very loved by members of her small groups.
Her two children brought her the most joy. Pat was especially proud of her daughter’s career in nursing and her son’s career in engineering. Pat’s bright spirit will continue to shine despite her untimely passing.
Patricia is preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Suzanne Milster.
Survivors include her son, Rawley Greene of Corvallis, Ore.; her daughter, Katelyn Brown of Alpha; and her grandson, Maxwell Danger Greene.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to the Vineyard Church in Urbana.
Condolences may be offered at renner-wikoffchapel.com.