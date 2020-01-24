COVINGTON, Ind. — Mrs. Patricia Ann “Pat” Lape died peacefully at home on Thursday (Jan. 23, 2020) in Covington, Ind., at the age of 93.
Pat is survived by her husband, Jacob “Jake”; children, David and Alan Lape; twin sister, Portia Hathaway; grandson, Duncan (Morgan) Lape; and several nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her sister, Margret Anna "Belle” Buser, and brothers, Henry Pithoud and Elisha Pithoud.
Pat was born on May 27, 1926, at home near Kingman, Ind., to Lemeul Elisha and Velva Belle (Moore) Pithoud. She graduated from Kingman High School in 1944.
She married Jake Lape on Sept. 10, 1948. After marriage, Pat and Jake lived around Covington and she worked for Production Credit until Jake joined the Army. They both moved to Rolla, Mo., while he was in the service. Pat also worked on base during this time.
After Jake’s time in the service, Pat and Jake moved to Danville and built a home on Brewer Road where they lived for many years. Pat took care of the kids and household while Jake worked.
Pat was the center of the Lape family. She loved to have company over and prepare meals, especially her famous noodles! Pat was actively involved with all the work on the farm, helping out whenever she could. Along with all the farm activities, she kept the books for their family farm for many years.
Pat also enjoyed going with her sons when they competed at tractor pulls. They would drive all over competing at different pulls, and she was always happy to go along and help keep everyone awake on the way home. She also loved animals. When she wasn’t at home with her cats, she could often be found out walking her dogs along the country roads.
She attended the Benson Chapel Church outside of Covington, Ind. Pat will be remembered by anyone who knew her as a selfless person who would always go out of her way to help others before she helped herself.
A funeral is scheduled for at 10:30 a.m. EST Monday, Jan. 27, at Shelby Funeral Home, 622 Third St., Covington, Ind., with burial at Lower Mound Cemetery immediately afterward. Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. EST Sunday, Jan. 26, at the funeral home. Pastor Christina Bennet will officiate.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Kathy Moudy for all of her help, the Fountain Wing at The Waters of Covington, and Carle oncology department in Danville.