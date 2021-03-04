SIDNEY — Patricia “Patty” Laurent, 59, of Sidney, formerly of Sadorus, passed away Tuesday (March 2, 2021) surrounded by her family.
Patty was born April 11, 1961, in Geneva, N.Y., the daughter of Paul and Mary Catherine Taney. She married Douglas Laurent on Oct. 25, 1980, in Tolono.
She is survived by her husband, Douglas; three sons, Michael (Holly) Laurent of Tolono, Matthew (Kathleen) Laurent of Sidney and Nicholas (Rachel) Laurent of Sidney; five grandchildren, William, Wyatt, Sutton, Hallie and River Laurent; three sisters, Kathleen (Eddie) Champlin of Geneva, Ann (Tom) Natti or Meridian, Idaho, and Chrissy (Gavin) Deane of Geneva; two sisters-in-law and one brother-in-law, Linda Koeller, Kathy Laurent and John Laurent; and a host of longtime friends.
She was preceded in death by her father and mother, Paul and Mary Catherine Taney; and parents-in-law, Charles and Marcella Laurent and Hazel Warmouth.
Patty retired from Christie Clinic after a dedicated career of over 30 years. She was a beloved and devoted wife, mother and nana. Patty loved to host and spend time with her friends and family. She was very proud of her family and leaves nothing but beautiful memories.
A visitation will be held Monday, March 9, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Morgan Memorial Home, 1304 Regency Drive West, Savoy. The family has requested a private burial at Grandview Memorial Gardens, Champaign.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Barnes Jewish Hospital. Condolences may be offered at morganmemorialhome.com.